Maruti Dzire is first sedan in India to get 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said its Dzire has become the first sedan in the country to receive a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), which was launched in 2023.

BNCAP has so far tested at least 16 vehicles — all sport utility vehicles (SUVs) — under its crash safety evaluation programme, making the Dzire the first non-SUV to earn the top rating. Bharat NCAP follows globally benchmarked protocols and aims to raise safety awareness among Indian car buyers.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki cuts near-term EV production amid rare earths crisis The certification was presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He said: “It gives me immense pride to see made-in-India, high-volume mainstream cars achieve exemplary safety ratings under BNCAP. I congratulate Maruti Suzuki on securing a 5-star safety rating for the all-new Dzire.” In the same round of testing, Maruti’s New Age Baleno received a 4-star rating.

Gadkari lauded Maruti Suzuki’s move to equip all its models with six airbags, calling it a “significant stride” towards improving vehicle safety across segments. Maruti said it plans to equip all its passenger vehicles with six airbags as standard by the end of this year. Currently, 10 models — including the Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, and Grand Vitara — already offer six airbags across variants. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India, said: “BNCAP brings to India stringent vehicle testing protocols that will help customers make informed decisions. We are honoured to receive this certification.”