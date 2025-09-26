SC upholds JSW Steel's resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld JSW Steel Ltd’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, dismissing objections from former promoters and some of BPSL’s creditors, Live Law reported. A bench headed by CJI BR Gavai re-examined the appeal after setting aside its May ruling, which had rejected the resolution plan. The Supreme Court also dismissed Bhushan Power’s lenders’ request for a share of the company’s Ebitda. On August 11, a special Bench, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and Satish Chandra Sharma, heard the matter afresh. The bench revisited the court’s earlier 2 May ruling, which had set aside JSW Steel’s ₹19,700 crore plan citing alleged violations of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). That decision had ordered banks to return ₹19,350 crore paid by JSW Steel and put around ₹34,000 crore of bank exposure at risk, sending shockwaves through the IBC framework.

Lenders’ arguments Lenders, led by Punjab National Bank, told the court that their support for JSW Steel’s plan was based on certain conditions, including an understanding that the company would share part of the business proceeds. They are seeking over ₹6,155 crore, which includes ₹3,569 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) from July 2017 to March 2021, ₹2,509.88 crore as interest for delayed payments to financial creditors, and ₹76.62 crore as interest to operational creditors. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the lenders, said, “Interest and Ebitda — these two things must come. There should be fairness for creditors because we are banks. We deal with public money.”

JSW Steel’s stand JSW Steel argued that its resolution plan did not require sharing Ebitda, and such earnings cannot be distributed unless expressly allowed in the plan or under law. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing JSW Steel, said, “Even after the resolution professional (RP) started running the company by 2021, it was still a net loss… I am taking over a loss-making company.” The company also warned that accepting the creditors’ claim of over ₹6,000 crore could rewrite settled terms and set a dangerous precedent. Creditors’ objections Former BPSL promoter Sanjay Singal and other dissenting creditors argued that if JSW Steel’s plan is scrapped, fresh bids should be invited rather than moving to liquidation. They alleged that JSW Steel deviated from commitments, infusing only ₹100 crore instead of ₹8,000 crore promised, paying just ₹540 crore upfront to financial creditors, and delaying payments to operational creditors by over 900 days.