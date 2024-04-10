Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki applies for Bharat-NCAP safety ratings for some vehicles

Maruti Suzuki applies for Bharat-NCAP safety ratings for some vehicles

In August last year, the government launched Bharat-NCAP, India's very own and independent safety performance evaluation protocol for automobiles

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said Bharat-NCAP is benchmarked to the best-in-class global standards and the system is designed to advance road safety | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki has applied for Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) safety ratings for some of its vehicles, a senior government official has said.

Last year, Tata Motors' SUVs Safari and Harrier became the first recipients of the safety rating for adult and child occupant protection as per Bharat-NCAP. The SUVs were given 5-star rating.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In August last year, the government launched Bharat-NCAP, India's very own and independent safety performance evaluation protocol for automobiles.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said Bharat-NCAP is benchmarked to the best-in-class global standards and the system is designed to advance road safety and vehicle safety standards beyond mandatory regulations.

The official also said the government is considering changing highway construction measurement method to 'lane km' from 'road km' in the current financial year as the government's focus has now shifted to building more expressways that are of at least four lanes.

Currently, the linear length method is used for measuring the progress of construction and widening of national highways, he added.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Signature Global net debt up 6% in FY24 to Rs 1,160 cr on land acquisitions

India fastest growing market, 25% growth expected in 2024-26: Bridgestone

Summer cheer for beer firm United Breweries as margins remain stable

Tesla & Reliance may join hands for EV manufacturing plant in India: Report

Battleground 2024: Next govt to pursue reforms agenda, says Citigroup

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitin GadkariMaruti Suzukivehicles

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story