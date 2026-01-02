Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki clocks record annual production of 2.255 mn units in 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi attributed the record production to the efforts of the company's employees and the strong synergy that it shares with supplier partners

Maruti Suzuki said its top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:57 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it has clocked a record annual production of 22.55 lakh units in calendar year 2025, a growth of 9.3 per cent over the previous year.

This is the second consecutive year that the company has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and OEM supplies, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

The company had produced 20.63 units in 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi attributed the record production to the efforts of the company's employees and the strong synergy that it shares with supplier partners.

"A high degree of localisation has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem," he noted.

Maruti Suzuki said its top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

