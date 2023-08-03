Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki entry-level hatchback Alto crosses 4.5 million sales mark

Maruti Suzuki entry-level hatchback Alto crosses 4.5 million sales mark

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said its entry-level hatchback Alto has crossed the 45 lakh sales milestone

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki launches 2022 Alto K10.

Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said its entry-level hatchback Alto has crossed the 45 lakh sales milestone.

The company first introduced the model in the year 2000 and by 2004 it became the country's highest-selling car.

It crossed the 10 lakh sales mark in 2008; 20 lakh in 2012; 30 lakh mark in 2016. In August 2020, the model crossed the 40 lakh sales mark.

"Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The company is confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience, he added.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

