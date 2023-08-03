Home / Companies / News / Zomato Q1FY24 results: Food delivery platform reports net profit of Rs 2 cr

Zomato Q1FY24 results: Food delivery platform reports net profit of Rs 2 cr

Zomato's revenue from operations rose nearly 70.86% YoY to Rs 2,416 crore from Rs 1,414 crore last year

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 to Rs 2 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1FY23) the company had a loss of Rs 186 crore.

Its revenue from operations rose nearly 70.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,416 crore from Rs 1,414 crore last year.

Zomato reported an adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin of its food delivery business of 2.5 per cent in the quarter as compared to -1.8 per cent in the same quarter last year. In the previous quarter, which ended on March 31, the margin was 1.2 per cent.

"We are also confident that we will get to Adjusted Ebitda break-even at a cumulative investment much lower than $320 million that we had indicated in August 2022," said Blinkit founder Albinder Dhinsa, in a letter to shareholders.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal added that in 10 years, Blinkit will drive more value for shareholders than Zomato.

As of 3:50 pm, Zomato was trading 1.32 per cent in the green at Rs 86.22 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

UPL Q1FY24 results: Net profit drops 81% YoY to Rs 166 cr, revenue down 17%

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Cognizant Technology to invest $1 billion in Gen AI over three years

Achieved 5G rollout obligations in all circles, ready for testing: Jio

Temasek to invest Rs 1,200 cr in M&M EV arm at Rs 80,580 crore valuation

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements to acquire Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 cr

McDonald's opens first airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai, to operate 24X7

Topics :ZomatoEARNINGSQ1 resultsResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story