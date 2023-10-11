Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with IDBI to provide dealer financing solutions

Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with IDBI to provide dealer financing solutions

"IDBI Bank's supply chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to the dealers of MSI at favourable terms for driving their business growth," IDBI Bank MD Rakesh Sharma said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
'Dealer partners are the backbone of the company's business and the automaker'

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India has signed an initial pact with IDBI Bank to offer financing solutions for dealers.

The new alliance will empower over 4,000 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across the country with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital needs, the automaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with IDBI Bank in this regard.

"We have worked closely with IDBI Bank in developing curated products and end-to-end working capital solutions for our dealer partners across the country," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Dealer partners are the backbone of the company's business and the automaker is committed to supporting them in enhancing their capabilities to address the growing Indian passenger vehicle market, he added.

"IDBI Bank's supply chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to the dealers of MSI at favourable terms for driving their business growth," IDBI Bank MD Rakesh Sharma said.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

Govt wants Saudi Aramco to develop strategic petroleum reserve: Report

China's CLSA ups India exposure on supportive macroeconomic outlook

Sebi probing ties between Adani Group and Gulf Asia fund, says report

Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business bags mega order in west Asia

Reliance Retail to open luxury stores under 'Swadesh' brand globally

Topics :finance sectorMaruti Suzuki IndiaIDBI BankMaruti Suzuki

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story