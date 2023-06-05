Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki starts work on solar power plant to achieve carbon neutrality

The announcement of the new solar power projects at Manesar and Rohtak accelerates the company's efforts in this direction, he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki starts work on solar power plant to achieve carbon neutrality

Jun 05 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has initiated work on two new solar power plants at the company's facilities to strengthen its commitment to carbon neutrality.

The two solar power plants, namely 1.85 MWp at R&D Centre, Rohtak, and 20 MWp at Manesar will be commissioned in FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25, respectively, the auto major said in a statement.

With this, the company's total solar power capacity across all facilities will reach 48.15 MWp, it added.

MSI said it is also increasing the share of green power sourced from the Haryana State Electricity Board for its consumption.

"We have been increasing the share of power generated through renewable sources of energy since the start of our first solar power plant in 2014," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi noted.

The announcement of the new solar power projects at Manesar and Rohtak accelerates the company's efforts in this direction, he added.

By 2024-25, more than 30 per cent of the company's power requirement is expected to be met through renewable energy, Takeuchi said.

Topics :Carbon emissionssolar power projectsMaruti Suzuki

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

