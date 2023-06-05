Wipro VisionEDGE to power Bowling Center TV's new digital network



“Wipro VisionEDGE and BCTV represent a significant breakthrough in the digital signage and out-of-home industry, enabling targeted customer engagement,” said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President and Sector Head of Communications, Retail, Connectivity & Services, Wipro Limited. IT major Wipro Limited, on Monday, announced its dynamic digital signage solution, Wipro VisionEDGE, will power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), a new digital out-of-home television network distributed across bowling centers in the United States.



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “BCTV is a partnership between Strike Ten Entertainment, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), and Equity Sports Partners.” “Bowling centers boast highly engaged audiences and offer unique experiences. We are thrilled to leverage our dynamic, omni-channel solution powered by VisionEDGE to maximize content synchronization, on-screen layered content, targeted distribution, advertising revenue opportunities, and operational efficiency," he added.



BCTV will run on more than 13,000 state-of-the-art flat-screen TVs integrated with the Wipro VisionEDGE solution’s centralised, cloud-based management and endpoint processing capabilities in coordination with Cisco’s simple, flexible, and secure networking products. BCTV is supported by a best-in-class team of technology partners, including Cisco and Wipro VisionEDGE, and is designed to transform bowling center entertainment, revolutionise the way audiences engage with this popular sport, and how brands engage with those audiences, the company said in a BSE filing.



John Harbuck, President, Strike Ten Entertainment, said, "This marks a transformative milestone for the bowling industry. Technological advances have continually propelled the sport in new and exciting directions. Bowling centers hold a unique superpower- the shared experiences of millions of bowling consumers in our centers. BCTV will further enhance these experiences by delivering engaging and relevant content that will be refreshed daily and in real time." "The collaboration between Cisco and Wipro was an obvious choice for us, given their world-class products, solutions, and support. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, this partnership is set to reshape the bowling center experience for tens of millions of consumers across the BCTV network of centers by ushering in a new era of audience engagement and immersive experiences,” said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman, BCTV.



According to the Scrutinizer's report on the special resolution by way of postal ballot and e-voting process, 99.9 per cent voted in favour of the share buyback resolution. Meanwhile, Wipro shareholders have approved a share buyback programme worth Rs 12,000 crore, according to a scrutinizer report released on stock exchanges on Monday. The Wipro board had approved the buyback of 26.96 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 445 apiece.

"The Chairman noted the results of voting as stated above and it was declared and recorded that the special resolution as set out in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated April 27, 2023, was duly passed by the shareholders on June 01, 2023, with requisite majority," the report said.

