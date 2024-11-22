Matrimony.com launches 'ManyJobs' app for job seekers in Tamil Nadu

Matrimony.com, India’s largest matrimony service provider, has ventured into a new business vertical with the launch of ‘ManyJobs’, an application for job seekers across Tamil Nadu.

The app was unveiled on Friday in Chennai by T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion, and commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, alongside Murugavel Janakiraman, chief executive officer of Matrimony.com Group.

Speaking at the launch, Rajaa said, “I congratulate Matrimony.com for ideating the ManyJobs portal, which will be available in Tamil and English, as the people in Tamil Nadu are well-versed in both languages. With Tamil Nadu being India’s talent and industrial capital and with the focus being on the creation of jobs for all, this app will contribute towards increasing the employment rate in the state. Tamil Nadu is also at the forefront of women’s employment—with around 42 per cent of employed women in India belonging to Tamil Nadu. ManyJobs will be an apt platform to facilitate the process of job seeking across the state.”

“We are happy to launch ManyJobs in the job market in Tamil Nadu. This app is exclusively designed for frontline and entry-level job opportunities in Tamil Nadu, available in both Tamil and English. ManyJobs has partnered with multiple companies to provide frontline and entry-level jobs across retail, sales, customer support, manufacturing, hospitality, etc. This platform will bridge the gap between job seekers and frontline and entry-level recruiters. ManyJobs aims to help 1 million job seekers within six months of its launch," Janakiraman said.

The key features of the app include location-first job search, which enables users to find jobs in their preferred cities. It also ensures that all job listings are thoroughly verified to maintain authenticity and eliminate fraudulent or misleading job opportunities.

Moreover, it allows job seekers to connect with recruiters directly via call or message, streamlining the hiring process. The app is bilingual, ensuring users can access the entire platform in both Tamil and English. This feature caters to a wider audience by allowing users to choose their preferred language for navigating the app.