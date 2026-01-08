Matter ties up with Niron to develop rare earth-free motors for e-bikes

Matter Motor on Thursday announced a collaboration with US-based Niron Magnetics to explore rare earth permanent magnet (REPM)-free technology and variable flux motor designs for its next-generation electric motorcycles, as the Indian auto industry looks to reduce dependence on China-dominated supply chains.

China currently controls about 90 per cent of the world’s REPM production. These magnets are used in several automobile components, especially in traction motors for electric vehicles. Since April 2025, China has restricted REPM exports to India, impacting domestic automobile production.

In a press release, Matter said it will evaluate the integration of Niron Magnetics’ iron nitride magnet technology and variable flux motor architecture into its future platforms to improve torque delivery, efficiency across speed ranges, acceleration and riding range. The first prototype emerging from the partnership was unveiled at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas.

Ahmedabad-based Matter Motor has set a sales target of 10,000 units for the current financial year, scaling up to 50,000-60,000 units next year. Mohal Lalbhai, founder and group chief executive officer of the company, said the integration of iron nitride-based variable flux motor technology could help dismantle long-standing trade-offs between speed, efficiency and sustainability in electric two-wheelers. Unlike conventional motors, variable flux motors are designed to overcome the compromise between low-speed torque and high-speed efficiency, a key limitation in electric motorcycles. Matter said this could translate into faster acceleration, better urban ride control, efficient cruising and improved thermal stability — features seen as critical for Indian riding conditions.