Mavenir deploying O-RAN technology for Vodafone Idea on millimeter wave

Telecom network infrastructure provider Mavenir on Friday announced it is in the advanced commercial phase of a pilot deployment of an Open RAN (O-RAN) network for Vodafone Idea (Vi). The move may significantly reduce the cost of deployment for Vi when it rolls out a 5G network going forward.

Now underway, the deployment commenced in September 2023, and covers key launch sites and is currently carrying live commercial traffic ahead of a planned large-scale deployment. The pilot marks the first O-RAN-compliant deployment into Vodafone Idea’s network, utilising the N78 and N258 millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum bands and B1 supporting NSA architecture, both companies said in a statement.

In a telecom network, a Radio Access Network (RAN) allows the disaggregation of network equipment components, enabling a telecom company to source hardware and software from different vendors for network building.

Meanwhile, O-RAN is a totally disaggregated approach to deploying mobile fronthaul and midhaul networks built entirely on the cloud. Also, unlike the proprietary networks provided by Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and others, O-RAN networks are open and include elements from different vendors.

Mavenir's O-RAN deployment for Vi utilising millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum is interesting since it is well suited for 5G. The high-band, above 24 gigahertz (GHz), is a valuable resource when targeting densely populated urban areas, and offers telcos an opportunity to provide unprecedented speeds, low latency, and high capacity.

Mavenir is providing a complete, end-to-end cloud-native Open RAN system for Vi. This includes a range of telecom gear including commercial off-the-shelf hardware, radios and other equipment. Meanwhile, it will provide RAN software capabilities running on American software company Red Hat's hybrid cloud application platform OpenShift. The platform is optimised for deployment in urban environments.

“This Open RAN deployment, delivered through Mavenir’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem,” Jagbir Singh, Chief Technical Officer of Vodafone Idea, said. The telco sees a major role ahead for O-RAN technology in delivering the network enhanced capabilities, better total cost of ownership, and open interfaces that will push the industry forward in new ways, he added.

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have tested out the technology as part of their 5G rollouts.

“Vodafone Idea is leading the way in bringing the clear benefits of O-RAN technology to the Indian market, which is characterised by unique challenges and opportunities, including its very large subscriber base, high level of population density and diverse deployment environments," BG Kumar, President Access Networks, Platforms, and Digital Enablement at Mavenir, said.

Mavenir is engaged in building out O-RAN technology platforms with greater flexibility, customisation and customer-focused innovation, he said, while driving down capital expenditure and operating expenditure for operators.