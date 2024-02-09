Home / Companies / News / Paytm e-commerce renamed 'Pai Platforms', acquires ONDC seller firm Bitsila

Paytm e-commerce renamed 'Pai Platforms', acquires ONDC seller firm Bitsila

"Pai Platforms is a leading buyer platform on the ONDC network and Bitsila acquisition will further bolster its commerce play," the source said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Paytm E-commerce has changed its name to Pai Platforms and has acquired Bitsila, a seller platform on ONDC, gaining share in the online retail business.

According to sources aware of the development, the company had applied for a name change around three months ago and got the approval from the Registrar of Companies on February 8.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"... The name of the company has been changed from Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited to Pai Platforms Private Limited with effect from the date of this certificate... The company was originally incorporated with the name Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited," according to a Registrar of Companies notification dated February 8.

Elevation Capital is the largest shareholder in Paytm E-commerce. It is also backed by Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Softbank and eBay.

Sources said that the company has now acquired Innobits Solutions Private Limited (Bitsila) which was launched in 2020 and operates as an ONDC seller platform with full-stack omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce capability.

"Pai Platforms is a leading buyer platform on the ONDC network and Bitsila acquisition will further bolster its commerce play," the source said.

Bitsila was launched in 2020, and is among top three seller platforms on ONDC. It supports marquee brands like McDonald's, BigBasket on ONDC.

"The full-stack omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce capabilities of Bitsila have fuelled its growth, allowing it to manage over 600 million product categories across over 10,000 stores in more than 30 cities. The platform caters to various sectors, including grocery, food and beverages, fashion, beauty, personal care (BPC), and home decor," the source said.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

ONGC in talks to restart Libya operations, expand in Venezuela: Report

IndianOil, Adani Gas JV to invest $300 million to double gas sales

Biocon Biologics partners with Sandoz Australia to sell cancer drugs

Biocon inks pact with Sandoz for sale of 2 biosimilar products in Australia

Surya Roshni Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 90 crore; revenue falls 4%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PaytmPaytm for businesspaytm payment bankE-commerce marketplace

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story