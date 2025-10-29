McDonald's Corporation opens largest office outside US in Hyderabad

McDonald’s Corporation on Wednesday announced a new location for its global office in Hyderabad, which spans 156,496 square feet, with capacity for approximately 1,200–1,500 employees, and will house global teams across enterprise data and analytics, technology, people, finance, and more, the company said in a release.

This makes it the fast-food chain’s largest office outside the US.

It announced plans to invest in a Ronald McDonald House programme in Hyderabad to further the mission to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare.

“This dual investment reflects McDonald’s broader contribution to India’s economic growth and social development,” it said in its release.

“Our growth in India is driven not only by business, but by people, purpose, and impact. With the launch of our new global office — an innovation hub supporting over 65 million McDonald’s customers worldwide each day — and the establishment of a Ronald McDonald House programme in Hyderabad, we’re deepening our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Skye Anderson, president, global business services, McDonald’s Corporation. “This progress is made possible by the talent and dedication of the workforce in Hyderabad and across Telangana, whose expertise and energy elevate our brand and drive meaningful change,” he added.