McDonald's Corporation opens largest office outside US in Hyderabad

This makes it the fast-food chain's largest office outside the US

It announced plans to invest in a Ronald McDonald House programme in Hyderabad to further the mission to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
McDonald’s Corporation on Wednesday announced a new location for its global office in Hyderabad, which spans 156,496 square feet, with capacity for approximately 1,200–1,500 employees, and will house global teams across enterprise data and analytics, technology, people, finance, and more, the company said in a release.
 
This makes it the fast-food chain’s largest office outside the US.
 
It announced plans to invest in a Ronald McDonald House programme in Hyderabad to further the mission to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare.
 
“This dual investment reflects McDonald’s broader contribution to India’s economic growth and social development,” it said in its release.
 
“Our growth in India is driven not only by business, but by people, purpose, and impact. With the launch of our new global office — an innovation hub supporting over 65 million McDonald’s customers worldwide each day — and the establishment of a Ronald McDonald House programme in Hyderabad, we’re deepening our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Skye Anderson, president, global business services, McDonald’s Corporation.
 
“This progress is made possible by the talent and dedication of the workforce in Hyderabad and across Telangana, whose expertise and energy elevate our brand and drive meaningful change,” he added.
 
Deshant Kaila, vice-president, McDonald’s Global Offices, also said that with nearly three decades of restaurants in India since 1996, opening its Hyderabad global office marks a major step in expanding McDonald’s presence and supporting global capabilities. “This office gives employees the opportunity to work on solutions that support over 43,000 restaurants and 2 million people who work under the Arches every day — making a global impact from right here in Hyderabad,” Kaila said.
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

