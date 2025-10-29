Varun Beverages forays into alco-bev sector with Carlsberg tie-up in Africa

PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages Limited (VBL) on Wednesday announced its foray into the alcoholic beverages sector, with a partnership between its African subsidiaries and Carlsberg Breweries A/S for their brand of beer, Carlsberg.

“In response to the growing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) and a variety of alcoholic beverages, VBL sees an opportunity for expansion into the business of RTD and alcoholic beverages of any type or description, including beer, wine, liquor, brandy, whisky, gin, rum, and vodka in India and abroad,” the company stated while announcing its results for the third quarter ended September 30 (Q3CY25).

On a consolidated basis, the company, meanwhile, recorded an 18.8 per cent uptick in net profit to Rs 745.1 crore from Rs 628.8 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales grew 2.3 per cent to Rs 5,047.7 crore from Rs 4,932 crore last year.

In India, the company’s volumes remained flat due to an extended monsoon season. The net realisation per case stood at Rs 178.8 per case in Q3CY25, as compared to Rs 179.6 per case in the same period last year. Carbonated soft drinks constituted 74 per cent of revenue, while non-carbonated beverages contributed 4 per cent, along with a 22 per cent contribution from packaged drinking water. “While the extended monsoon season impacted consumption trends in India, we remain confident in the significant long-term potential of the domestic beverage industry. With low per capita consumption and rising penetration in semi-urban and rural markets, the opportunity for growth continues to be immense,” Ravi Jaipuria, chairman, Varun Beverages, stated in a release.