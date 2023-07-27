Home / Companies / News / Adani's Mundra port handled 5,300 TEUs in July, crosses pre-Biparjoy levels

Adani's Mundra port handled 5,300 TEUs in July, crosses pre-Biparjoy levels

With this the handling has crossed the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900 TEUs, Adani Group said in a statement on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Group company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) operates the Mundra Port which is the largest integrated transport utility in India

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Group-owned Mundra port in Gujarat handled over 5,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July 2023.

With this the handling has crossed the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900 TEUs, Adani Group said in a statement on Thursday.

Group company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) operates the Mundra Port which is the largest integrated transport utility in India.

"The average number of TEUs handled by rail at the Mundra port has crossed 5,300 in July, surpassing the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900," it said.

The cyclone disrupted operations and caused unavoidable operational downtime for around six days.

Mundra is the largest container handling port in India, having handled more than 6.6 million TEUs in FY23, making it an integral gateway to the north and central parts of the country.

Despite the disruption due to the cyclone, the port posted a commendable growth of 4.4 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY24 in container handling.

A new berth, "T3", with a capacity of 0.8 million TEUs, is set to be commissioned in Q3 of FY23.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Marico to acquire 58% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 369 cr

ACC, Ambuja Cements face resistance from shareholders to adopt FY23 results

Reinstate 169 workers with full back wages: Supreme Court tells Jet Airways

Foxconn unit in talks for $200 mn components plant in Tamil Nadu: Reports

State Bank of India takes PC Jewellers to NCLT over loan account default

Topics :Adani GroupGujarat

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story