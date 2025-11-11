Medikabazaar targets 40% annual growth as turnaround gains traction

Medikabazaar, one of India’s largest medtech and B2B healthcare supply platforms, which has been engulfed in a boardroom battle involving serious allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud, is charting a business turnaround plan. The company now targets growth of 40 per cent over the next two to three years.

The company has already returned to profitability. In Q2FY26, revenues grew 80 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 580 crore and, most importantly, the firm became EBITDA positive. Last fiscal, Medikabazaar reported revenue of Rs 1,670 crore with losses of Rs 150 crore, and this fiscal it is targeting revenue of over Rs 2,200 crore with EBITDA of Rs 25 crore.

Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kumar Lodha, who joined the company about a year ago during a challenging phase, told Business Standard that they had set a goal of “hyper-growth with profitability” a year ago. As part of this plan, the company shut down loss-making verticals (such as the Value Procurement Optimiser), expanded market categories including cardiac care and imaging, strengthened its field force (currently 450 people, targeting 550–600 eventually), secured pan-India exclusive brand rights to improve pricing control, began scaling own-brand products for margin expansion, and focused on tech-led supply chain efficiencies. Lodha said, “Medikabazaar expects to maintain over 40 per cent annual growth over the next two to three years, targeting EBITDA margins of 4 to 7 per cent.”

What new growth areas is Medikabazaar exploring? The company is eyeing expansion in generic medicines and exports. Lodha said generic medicines are a high-demand area where affordability remains a major challenge, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. “We are working with multiple OEMs to bring in high-quality generic brands that can help hospitals reduce costs,” he added. “Through our Medikabazaar Business Solutions (MBS) model, hospitals typically achieve 8–10 per cent cost savings on procurement. For generics, the cost advantage is even higher—around 30–40 per cent cheaper than branded medicines.” Medikabazaar is also focusing on exporting its branded products and building an international team. It has teams in China, Dubai, and Africa, with a current focus on the African market. “Own-brand products are expected to close FY26 at Rs 100 crore, with strong growth ahead,” Lodha said.

What is the status of the ongoing boardroom battle? The company has been in the news for a boardroom dispute involving serious allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud, which first surfaced following an anonymous whistleblower complaint in late 2023. A subsequent forensic audit flagged major discrepancies that led to the ouster of co-founder and former CEO Vivek Tiwari in August 2024. In response to the alleged financial misstatements, a group of the company’s Series C investors—including Creaegis and HealthQuad—filed a substantial indemnity claim against the company, seeking approximately Rs 279 crore (around $33.5 million) in damages. The claim reflects alleged misreporting during their funding round.

The dispute has since escalated into multiple legal actions, presenting two conflicting narratives. On one side, the current board and investors have filed a police complaint with the Delhi Economic Offences Wing (EOW), accusing former CEO Vivek Tiwari of orchestrating a financial fraud worth over Rs 100 crore involving cheating, forgery, and fictitious transactions. On the other side, Tiwari has denied all allegations and filed a counter-complaint, alleging a Rs 264-crore fraud and a “corporate coup” by the board and foreign investors to unlawfully dilute the founders’ stake. How has Medikabazaar addressed legacy and governance concerns? Provisions for legacy issues have been made and audited, Lodha said. “We have made provisions for all the earlier issues. These have been accounted for in our financials and audited as part of the standard process. More importantly, we are now on a solid growth and profitability path. From that perspective, the business is firmly on track toward becoming a strong and well-governed organisation,” he added.