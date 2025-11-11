Home / Companies / News / Flipkart doubles electric vehicle fleet to over 20K in sustainability push

Flipkart doubles electric vehicle fleet to over 20K in sustainability push

E-commerce firm steps up drive toward a fully electric last-mile network by 2030, launching pilot for long-haul EV trucks on key routes

Flipkart
premium
(Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Flipkart has doubled its electric vehicle (EV) fleet from the previous year to more than 20,000, marking a key step toward its goal of a fully electric last-mile network by 2030. The expansion highlights the e-commerce company’s broader push to cut emissions and boost sustainability in its delivery operations.
 
The expanded fleet now operates across key metro and Tier-II+ cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow. It supports the organisation’s broader commitment to the EV100 initiative led by The Climate Group. In parallel with this scale-up, Flipkart has launched a series of programmes to accelerate further EV adoption, including a long-haul truck pilot, pan-India roadshows, digital training for delivery partners and a data-driven approach to addressing adoption barriers.
 
Currently, over 70 per cent of grocery deliveries on the Flipkart platform are fulfilled using EVs. The firm said this demonstrates the vehicles’ reliability in high-density, high-frequency logistics while meaningfully reducing the platform’s operational carbon footprint.
 
“Our new electric truck pilot for long-haul routes is the next frontier,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, head of minutes and supply chain, customer experience and re-commerce, Flipkart Group. “We are building for the future, proving that 100 per cent electrification is possible from our fulfilment centres all the way to the customer’s doorstep.”
 
The pilot programme for long-haul logistics, in partnership with Golden Aero Logistics, is part of Flipkart’s efforts to explore EV viability beyond last-mile deliveries on the Delhi–Jaipur corridor using a retrofitted Kalyani electric truck. The pilot is designed to evaluate the operational feasibility of electric trucks in medium-distance freight, offering insights into vehicle performance, energy efficiency and turnaround time.
 
Nishant Gupta, head of sustainability at Flipkart, said the company’s journey toward an all-electric logistics network is rooted in both scale and substance. “As this transition gains momentum, our responsibility is to ensure it remains equitable, accessible and responsive to the needs of every stakeholder.”
 
The sentiment around EVs continues to grow positively among Flipkart wishmasters, or delivery partners, as observed in a survey conducted by the company with over 5,410 wishmasters — almost half of whom are keen to switch to EVs. Challenges such as access to affordable credit, however, continue to remain a barrier.
 
As the organisation deepens its focus on electric vehicles and ecosystem readiness, Flipkart said it remains committed to enabling long-term, inclusive solutions that support India’s transition to a greener supply chain.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Online travel aggregator Ixigo bakes AI into core strategy for growth

Premium

Advent Hotels plans to expand in metro cities, focus on luxury segment

JioHotstar joins Netflix as it crosses 1 billion downloads on Google Play

Premium

Uber gives teens in India more independence - with parental control

Bajaj Finance shares plummet over 7% as it cuts growth forecast for FY26

Topics :FlipkartElectric VehiclesOnline shopping

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story