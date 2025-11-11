Flipkart doubles electric vehicle fleet to over 20K in sustainability push

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Flipkart has doubled its electric vehicle (EV) fleet from the previous year to more than 20,000, marking a key step toward its goal of a fully electric last-mile network by 2030. The expansion highlights the e-commerce company’s broader push to cut emissions and boost sustainability in its delivery operations.
The expanded fleet now operates across key metro and Tier-II+ cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow. It supports the organisation’s broader commitment to the EV100 initiative led by The Climate Group. In parallel with this scale-up, Flipkart has launched a series of programmes to accelerate further EV adoption, including a long-haul truck pilot, pan-India roadshows, digital training for delivery partners and a data-driven approach to addressing adoption barriers.
Currently, over 70 per cent of grocery deliveries on the Flipkart platform are fulfilled using EVs. The firm said this demonstrates the vehicles’ reliability in high-density, high-frequency logistics while meaningfully reducing the platform’s operational carbon footprint.
“Our new electric truck pilot for long-haul routes is the next frontier,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, head of minutes and supply chain, customer experience and re-commerce, Flipkart Group. “We are building for the future, proving that 100 per cent electrification is possible from our fulfilment centres all the way to the customer’s doorstep.”
The pilot programme for long-haul logistics, in partnership with Golden Aero Logistics, is part of Flipkart’s efforts to explore EV viability beyond last-mile deliveries on the Delhi–Jaipur corridor using a retrofitted Kalyani electric truck. The pilot is designed to evaluate the operational feasibility of electric trucks in medium-distance freight, offering insights into vehicle performance, energy efficiency and turnaround time.
Nishant Gupta, head of sustainability at Flipkart, said the company’s journey toward an all-electric logistics network is rooted in both scale and substance. “As this transition gains momentum, our responsibility is to ensure it remains equitable, accessible and responsive to the needs of every stakeholder.”
The sentiment around EVs continues to grow positively among Flipkart wishmasters, or delivery partners, as observed in a survey conducted by the company with over 5,410 wishmasters — almost half of whom are keen to switch to EVs. Challenges such as access to affordable credit, however, continue to remain a barrier.
As the organisation deepens its focus on electric vehicles and ecosystem readiness, Flipkart said it remains committed to enabling long-term, inclusive solutions that support India’s transition to a greener supply chain.