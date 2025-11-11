Flipkart doubles electric vehicle fleet to over 20K in sustainability push

Flipkart has doubled its electric vehicle (EV) fleet from the previous year to more than 20,000, marking a key step toward its goal of a fully electric last-mile network by 2030. The expansion highlights the e-commerce company’s broader push to cut emissions and boost sustainability in its delivery operations.

The expanded fleet now operates across key metro and Tier-II+ cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow. It supports the organisation’s broader commitment to the EV100 initiative led by The Climate Group. In parallel with this scale-up, Flipkart has launched a series of programmes to accelerate further EV adoption, including a long-haul truck pilot, pan-India roadshows, digital training for delivery partners and a data-driven approach to addressing adoption barriers.

Currently, over 70 per cent of grocery deliveries on the Flipkart platform are fulfilled using EVs. The firm said this demonstrates the vehicles’ reliability in high-density, high-frequency logistics while meaningfully reducing the platform’s operational carbon footprint. “Our new electric truck pilot for long-haul routes is the next frontier,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, head of minutes and supply chain, customer experience and re-commerce, Flipkart Group. “We are building for the future, proving that 100 per cent electrification is possible from our fulfilment centres all the way to the customer’s doorstep.” The pilot programme for long-haul logistics, in partnership with Golden Aero Logistics, is part of Flipkart’s efforts to explore EV viability beyond last-mile deliveries on the Delhi–Jaipur corridor using a retrofitted Kalyani electric truck. The pilot is designed to evaluate the operational feasibility of electric trucks in medium-distance freight, offering insights into vehicle performance, energy efficiency and turnaround time.