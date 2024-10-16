Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Merged entity will share best practices of Vistara, Air India: Bhaskar Bhat

Merged entity will share best practices of Vistara, Air India: Bhaskar Bhat

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is set to merge with Air India on November 11 as part of the Tatas consolidating their airline business

Bhaskat Bhat
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium. | Photo: Saggere Radhakrishna
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The merger of Vistara and Air India will create an integrated entity that will share the best practices of the two airlines and the livery of Vistara will stay for sometime, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is set to merge with Air India on November 11 as part of the Tatas consolidating their airline business. Air India Express completed the merger of AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, with itself this month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While emphasising the importance of empowering frontline staff, Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat said it will be ensured that passengers keep getting better and better services from the merged entity.

"The merged entity will be one integrated entity. How does it translate... through SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). It will become a single SOP as it becomes one brand... (there will be) sharing of best practices," he said.

Stressing on the idea of driving differentiation across areas, Bhat said that "experience" of passengers is what needs to be differentiated and added that premiumisation is driven by consumers wanting a better quality and better experience.

According to him, it will be difficult now to mention about a timeline on how long Vistara brand will be there after the merger and the Vistara livery will continue for sometime.

There is a practical problem of repainting the planes. If aircraft is taken away, there will be loss of revenues and replacement of aircraft is also taking time. "We are dealing with multiple challenges...," he noted.

More From This Section

Samsung to replace Vi's Chinese gear with 5G equipment in priority circles

Festive season motorcycle sales fall short of expectations: Bajaj Auto

Premium

Consumer firms see demand uptick but await Diwali sales for full picture

SBI gave unsecured loans to firms and is now floundering: JKC tells SC

QNu Labs expects revenue to grow multi-fold to Rs 200 crore by FY26

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium in the national capital.

Vistara is well appreciated for its services. There are concerns in certain quarters on whether Vistara passengers will continue to get the same services like now, post merger as Air India, which is in the transformation phase, has been facing certain service issues in recent times.

On October 2, an Air India spokesperson said the teams of Air India and Vistara have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities is seamless for both customers and staff.

"Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will become one on 12 November, the Vistara experience will remain.

"Vistara aircraft, crew and service will continue to operate as before, but with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com," the spokesperson had said in a statement to PTI.

Air India's airline code is 'AI' and that of Vistara is 'UK'. The latter will fly into the sunset after the merger.

The Air India-Vistara merger, announced in November 2022, will also see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in the merged entity.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vistara stood out by empowering frontline employees: Chairman Bhaskar Bhat

Tatas set to expand Air India Express fleet with Air India, Vistara planes

Air India, Vistara make inflight announcements remembering Ratan Tata

Merger promises 'huge' digital upgrade for Vistara, says Air India

AI-Vistara merger: Systems integration in progress after initial assessment

Topics :VistaraAir IndiaVistara Airlines

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story