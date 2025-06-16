Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India business head and managing director

Meta has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as the new managing director and head for India.

This development comes on the heels of Sandhya Devanathan assuming an expanded role, where she now leads both India and South East Asia. Srinivas will formally step into his new role on July 1, 2025, and will continue to report to Devanathan.

In this expanded capacity, Srinivas will be responsible for aligning Meta’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities to better serve its partners and clients in India. His mandate includes driving the long-term growth of Meta’s operations in the country and deepening its strategic relationships with advertisers, developers, and key industry stakeholders.