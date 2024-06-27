Home / Companies / News / Meta India, Apac human resources head Rishi Raj Gupta steps down

Meta India, Apac human resources head Rishi Raj Gupta steps down

Joined in 2017, Rishi Raj Gupta was an integral part of the Indian leadership team

Rishi Raj Gupta
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Social media giant Meta India's APAC human resources head, Rishi Raj Gupta, has resigned from his role to pursue other options. Gupta led the HR business partnership for all businesses of Meta in India.

Joined in 2017, he was an integral part of the Indian leadership team.

A Meta spokesperson on the news said: “Rishi has made the decision to leave as HR director for India/APAC at Meta to pursue a new phase of his career. Over the last 7 years, Rishi has been an integral member of the India leadership team and has played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation's growth and development across the region.”

The total headcount of Meta in India could not be ascertained, but media reports suggest 500-600 employees work for Meta in India. According to the firm's response, Gupta developed and supported many functions in Asia-Pacific for Meta throughout his years.

“During his tenure, Rishi made significant contributions as the HR leader in supporting India's business, by building the senior leadership and talent pool across Meta’s family of apps and functions, to effectively serve all our stakeholders. We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best for the future,” said a Meta spokesperson in an email response.

Prior to Meta, Gupta was an HR leader at the pharmaceutical company Cipla.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

