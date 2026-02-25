Meta takes 30% stake in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence via share issue

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL) became a step-down subsidiary of the company after allotting shares to a unit of tech giant Meta.

REIL was earlier the step-down wholly owned subsidiary of RIL.

After the allotment, Reliance Intelligence, the wholly owned subsidiary of REIL, is set to own 70 per cent of the total equity capital in the company.

The remaining 30 per cent is held by Facebook Overseas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms.

In a regulatory filing dated February 25, 2026, the company said REIL allotted 85,31,75,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at par.