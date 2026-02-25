Associate Sponsors

Meta takes 30% stake in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence via share issue

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence is no longer a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of RIL after issuing shares to a Meta unit, which now holds 30% of its equity

REIL was earlier the step-down wholly owned subsidiary of RIL | Photo: Bloomberg
Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:47 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL) became a step-down subsidiary of the company after allotting shares to a unit of tech giant Meta.
 
REIL was earlier the step-down wholly owned subsidiary of RIL.
 
After the allotment, Reliance Intelligence, the wholly owned subsidiary of REIL, is set to own 70 per cent of the total equity capital in the company.
 
The remaining 30 per cent is held by Facebook Overseas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms.
 
In a regulatory filing dated February 25, 2026, the company said REIL allotted 85,31,75,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at par.
 
Of this, 59,66,22,500 equity shares, aggregating ₹596.6 crore, were allotted to Reliance Intelligence. The remaining 25,65,52,500 shares, aggregating ₹256.6 crore, were allotted to Meta Platforms’ arm.
 
RIL said all necessary approvals for the investment have been obtained. The transaction between REIL and Facebook is not a related-party transaction, while the transaction between REIL and Reliance Intelligence is on an arm’s length basis. The company added that none of its promoter or group entities have any interest in the transaction.
 
REIL was incorporated in October 2025 by Reliance Intelligence Ltd as part of a joint venture framework with Meta.
 
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:38 PM IST

