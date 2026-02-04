Metropolis Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 32%, revenue rises nearly 11%

India’s second-largest pathology laboratory chain Metropolis Healthcare posted a 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 41.3 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), while revenue from operations grew 10.8 per cent to Rs 322.7 crore.

The growth in profit can be attributed to multiple factors, including double-digit expansion in patient and test volumes, supported by increasing adoption of preventive healthcare, a rising burden of chronic diseases, and strong momentum across key segments.

On a sequential basis, revenue and profit fell 5.4 per cent and 21.5 per cent, respectively.

Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said, “Our Q3 performance reflects how Metropolis is capturing opportunities through a clear strategic focus and sustained investments in specialised capabilities. As our genomics and advanced diagnostics platforms scale, we are building a science-led, resilient and future-ready diagnostics institution.”

Surendran Chemmenkotil, managing director of Metropolis Healthcare, said, “Our strong Q3 and year-to-date performance reflects disciplined execution across the business. Growth has been broad-based, supported by strong momentum across our key segments, higher B2B contribution, and effective network expansion.” Operational highlights for the quarter included double-digit growth in patient and test volumes, up 14 per cent and 13 per cent YoY, respectively, supported by steady demand trends, deeper penetration into Tier-II and Tier-III markets, and a favourable shift towards complex and specialised tests. B2C revenues rose 19 per cent, while B2B revenues grew about 35 per cent, driven by network expansion, improved service levels and consistent execution across channels.

The company’s TruHealth and specialty portfolios recorded strong growth of around 37 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, while revenue per test and revenue per patient increased 11 per cent and 10 per cent, aided by brand strength, an improved test mix and higher adoption of advanced diagnostics. Regionally, North India contributed 17 per cent of revenues, while Tier-III cities posted 16 per cent growth, accounting for 24 per cent of overall revenues. Recent acquisitions were integrated as planned, with stable margins in the core diagnostics business and continued outperformance from Scientific Pathology (Agra), Dr Ahuja’s Pathology & Imaging Centre (Dehradun) and Dr R S Patil’s Ambika Pathology Laboratory (Kolhapur).