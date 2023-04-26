MG Motor unveils India's cheapest e-car Comet EV starting from Rs 7.98 lakh

The two-door Comet EV offers a range of 230 kilometers on a single charge, while Tata's four-door Tiago EV has a range of 250-315 km. Electric cars currently hold less than 2 per cent share of the Indian car market. However, the segment has been observing sizable growth during the last few years.
The share of EVs in MG Motor India’s total domestic sales could rise to about 30 per cent in 2023-24, according to its President Rajeev Chaba (pictured). The share of EVs in its total sales stood at 11.6 per cent in 2022-23.