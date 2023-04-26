Home / Companies / News / Shoppers Stop's consolidated net profit at Rs 14.26 cr in March quarter

Shoppers Stop's consolidated net profit at Rs 14.26 cr in March quarter

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 15 crore for January-March period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing

New Delhi
Shoppers Stop's consolidated net profit at Rs 14.26 cr in March quarter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 15 crore for January-March period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 923.90 crore during the period under review as against Rs 713.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 928.78 crore.

In 2022-23, revenue from operations was Rs 4,022.13 crore. The company operates 98 department stores, 7 premium Home Stores, 142 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Este Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 23 Airport doors.

Shoppers Stop stock on Wednesday settled at Rs 617.70 on BSE, down 0.64 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read

Shoppers Stop Q3 profit jumps 24% to Rs 63 crore on festive demand

Stocks to Watch: Bharat Forge, Shoppers Stop, Gokaldas, Lotus Chocolate

0 in '14 to 48 now: Demand rises for non-stop flights between India, Canada

Stores now preferred choice over online shopping: Raymond's Singhania

Myntra's EORS 17 to cater 5 mn shoppers with 1.7 mn styles from Dec 10-16

L&T Tech Services sees 20% FY24 revenue growth, posts profit beat in Q4

Voltas Q4 profit slumps 21% on provisions over contract terminations

Syngene International's PAT rises 21% at Rs 179 cr in March quarter

Govt pays PLI incentives worth Rs 2,874 crore towards 8 sectors in FY23

Don't see growth in small car segment in this fiscal year: R C Bhargava

Topics :Shoppers StopRetail chains

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story