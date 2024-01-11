Home / Companies / News / Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra meets T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

The chief minister assured Mehrotra the government will extend all facilities and cooperation to the company to invest and establish manufacturing units

Sanjay Mehrotra, chief executive officer of Micron.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
The president and CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra paid a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday and discussed about investment prospects in the state.

The CEO of Micron, a leading semiconductor company, expressed happiness that Telangana is developed as a favourite investment destination, an official release said.

"Sanjay Mehrotra discussed investment prospects in Telangana with Revanth Reddy," it said.

The chief minister assured Mehrotra the government will extend all facilities and cooperation to the company to invest and establish manufacturing units.

Reddy hoped industrialists will come forward to establish units and promote skill development, ensure employment generation and help the state's economic growth, it said.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

