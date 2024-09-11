Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung India workers ramp up wage protests as strike enters Day 3

Samsung India workers ramp up wage protests as strike enters Day 3

Many workers wearing Samsung's blue-colour uniform shirt were seen sitting inside a makeshift tent outside the factory

Samsung
The workers want Samsung to recognise their union, as well as increase their wages and improve their working hours (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:26 PM IST
Hundreds of workers at Samsung Electronics' southern India plant boycotted work for a third day on Wednesday to demand better wages and working conditions, disrupting output at a consumer electronics facility key for the global tech giant.

The plant, which makes products such as televisions, refrigerators and washing machines, contributes between 20% and 30% of Samsung's annual $12 billion revenue in India, sources have previously told Reuters.
 

The workers want Samsung to recognise their union, as well as increase their wages and improve their working hours. Samsung Southwest Asia CEO, JB Park, and other senior executives have travelled to the factory to try and resolve the protests.
"We will stand together and secure a win," employees chanted together outside the factory, which is one of Samsung's two plants in India and is located in Sriperumbudur near the city of Chennai.
 
Many workers wearing Samsung's blue-colour uniform shirt were seen sitting inside a makeshift tent outside the factory.
South Korea-based Samsung, which is India's biggest consumer electronics company, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Samsung India said on Monday that it actively engaged with workers "to address any grievances they may have and comply with all laws and regulations".
 

So far, there has been no labour unrest at the other Samsung India plan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which makes smartphones.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

