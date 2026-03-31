Mindspace REIT to acquire Chennai office assets for ₹2,541 crore

Mindspace Business Parks REIT (real estate investment trust) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shareholding in two office assets in Chennai for a combined enterprise value of about Rs 2,541 crore through related-party transactions.

The REIT will acquire Sycamore Properties Private Limited and Content Properties Private Limited, which together own 2.6 million sq ft at Commerzone Pallikaranai on Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam Road (PTR). The management’s board also approved a preferential issue of units of up to Rs 675 crore.

The acquisition is part of the Right of First Offer (ROFO) pipeline from sponsor K Raheja Corp and marks the fifth asset purchase from the sponsor portfolio. The transaction value represents a 3.4 per cent discount to the average of two independent valuations. Units will be issued at Rs 484.89 apiece, compared with the closing market price of Rs 449 on March 31.