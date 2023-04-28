Home / Companies / News / 'Misleading' ads: FSSAI may slap notices on food business operators

The committee periodically scrutinises advertisements and claims made by FBOs on social media, e-commerce platforms and elsewhere

Sanjeeb MukherjeePratigya Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Amid the Bournvita controversy, the country’s food regulator is planning to serve notices on various food business operators (FBOs), including manufacturers/marketers of nutraceutical products, refined oils, pulses, flours, millet products, ghee etc, over “misleading” claims.
On Friday, Advertisement Monitoring Committee of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) reported 32 fresh cases, which have, prima facie, been found in contravention of the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018.
The committee periodically scrutinises advertisements and claims made by FBOs on social media, e-commerce platforms and elsewhere.

Topics :FSSAIBournvita

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

