Ola Electric announces expansion of 4680 Bharat Cell platform

Ola Electric on Wednesday announced the expansion of its 4680 Bharat Cell platform.

As part of the initiative, businesses and startups can now directly purchase the 4680 Bharat Cells, or the 1.5kWh 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack for application across automotive, humanoids, drones, and portable medical equipment.

With this announcement, the company will enable startups and businesses to innovate and scale rapidly with new energy storage solutions designed, engineered, and manufactured in India, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The company also announced that its residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solution, Ola Shakti is now available for purchase with deliveries for 6kW/9.1kWh starting end of January 2026, and 3kW/5.2kWh starting mid-February 2026.

Furthermore, the company said it has also begun deliveries of its flagship motorcycle, Roadster X+ 9.1kWh powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell, offering a range of up to 500 km on single charge. In addition to this, the company has scaled up deliveries PAN India of the S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh, it added. At the core of these products is the 4680 Bharat Cell, company's in-house energy platform which now powers its two-wheeler portfolio as well as Ola Shakti - one cell, one platform, one portfolio built for India, the company said. Ola Shakti represents a fundamental shift in how Indians will access, control, and consume energy, as a portable, on-demand resource designed for modern Indian households, farms, and businesses, it added.