Mondelez India to expand its manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh

Snack company Mondelez India is expanding its manufacturing plant's capacity at Sri City in Tirupati district and Andhra CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually took part in the ceremony

Press Trust of India Amaravati
"The company will invest Rs 1,600 crore in building a new chocolate capacity plant to meet the rising demand in India," said an official from Mondelez India in a press note.

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Snack company Mondelez India is expanding its manufacturing plant's capacity at Sri City in Tirupati district and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually took part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Tuesday.

With an investment of Rs 1,600 crore, this project, first announced during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam is taking off now.

"The company will invest Rs 1,600 crore in building a new chocolate capacity plant to meet the rising demand in India," said an official from Mondelez India in a press note.

Over the next three years, additional chocolate making capacity will propel Mondelez's Sri City plant to emerge as one of its largest production plants globally and create jobs locally.

Mondelez, which makes products like Cadbury dairy milk, Oreo biscuits, Bournvita and others, has been operating in India since 75 years, said the company's supply chain vice president Venkat Venepally.

Besides Mondelez, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a groundnut processing unit at Chigicherala village in Dharmavaram in Sri Satya Sai district and three tomato processing units.

Operating under a plug and play model with an investment of Rs 75 crore, the groundnut processing unit will support the production of oil, peanut butter, candied peanut bars, roasted peanuts and oil cake.

Equipped with a capacity of 55,620 MT, the unit will offer employment to 200 people.

The tomato processing units are coming up at Kalyandurgam and Kundurpi mandals in Anantapur district and Chennekothapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district.

To be built at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore each, these processing units will have an annual capacity of 3,600 tonne, benefiting 3,588 farmers to sort, wash, dry and segregate 1.5 MT of tomatoes per hour among others.

Further, the Chief Minister inaugurated 43 cold storage facilities and 421 collection centres built at a cost of Rs 63 crore for providing enhanced post-harvest facilities for farmers.

Reddy also inaugurated four primary processing centres under Operation Greens' for tomatoes, and a millets processing unit and 100 onion solar dehydration units under micro industries category. 

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

