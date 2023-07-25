Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet aircraft's engine catches fire during maintenance at Delhi airport

SpiceJet aircraft's engine catches fire during maintenance at Delhi airport

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
An engine of a grounded SpiceJet Q400 plane caught fire at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening, and the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, according to officials.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said a fire warning was observed in an engine of the Q400 aircraft that was under maintenance, and the fire extinguisher was discharged.

The spokesperson also added that as a precaution, the fire brigade was called and that the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe.

An official at the airport said that around 8 pm, the fire was reported in one of the engines of the grounded aircraft, and later the fire was extinguished.

"On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 engine," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Q400 is a turbo-prop aircraft.

As per the airline's website, it has Q400s that can accommodate 78 passengers and 90 passengers.

Earlier in the day, aviation regulator DGCA said it has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

