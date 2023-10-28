Home / Companies / News / Montana group, KHPL join forces to open Carls Jr restaurants in India

Montana group, KHPL join forces to open Carls Jr restaurants in India

Reigniting the brand with the presence of 3,800-plus outlets globally in 39 countries Carl's Jr is serving chargrilled Californian burgers since 1941

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
"With our combined expertise, we aim to offer a true taste of California to our customers" Jappreet Singh, founder and Chairman of Kiscon Hospitality Pvt Ltd said | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
The Montana group, a leading player in the food and beverages industry, has entered into an agreement with Kiscon Hospitality to set up an equal joint venture which will invest $ 10 million for opening more than 50 Carls Jr restaurants.

Kiscon Hospitality holds the franchise rights for California-based premium burger chain Carls Jr.

This partnership is set to invest $ 10 million with the goal of opening 50-plus new Carls Jr restaurants in three years, the company said on Saturday.

Reigniting the brand with the presence of 3,800-plus outlets globally in 39 countries Carl's Jr is serving chargrilled Californian burgers since 1941.

The partnership between the Montana group and KHPL signifies a commitment to revitalize and relaunch this brand in the Indian market, the company release said.

The collaboration aims to bring the essence of California's culinary excellence to discerning Indian consumers.

Monty Singh, founder and Chairman of the Montana group, said, "With our $ 10 million investment, we are committed to upholding the brand's legacy while introducing it to a new generation of Indian consumers."

Jappreet Singh, founder and Chairman of Kiscon Hospitality Pvt Ltd said, "This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Carls Jr in India. We're delighted to team up with the Montana group to reintroduce this iconic brand to Indian consumers.

"With our combined expertise, we aim to offer a true taste of California to our customers".

Creating 5000 direct and indirect jobs this joint venture between the Montana group and KHPL is not just about bringing premium burgers to India; it's about building a stronger future, the company said.

Topics :RestaurantHospitality industryburger chains

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

