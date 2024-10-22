More than 140 systems integrated ahead of Air India-Vistara merger

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

At a select media briefing, he also said that 2.7 lakh reservations made by Vistara passengers have been moved to Air India, and more than 140 systems have been integrated

Air India
(Photo: Company)
Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
More than 140 systems have been integrated and 2.7 lakh reservations made by Vistara passengers have been moved to the Air India system, ahead of the two airlines' merger next month.

Air India's Chief Digital & Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy on Tuesday said significant efforts are being made to comprehensively address Vistara customers' experience across all digital systems post-merger.

At a select media briefing, he also said that 2.7 lakh reservations made by Vistara passengers have been moved to Air India, and more than 140 systems have been integrated.

Among others, more than 4.5 million loyalty members of Vistara have already migrated to the Air India system.

"On the technology side, the Air India systems are at a different level... that is the system the customers will use. The Vistara experience in other areas like aircraft and services will be the same... we will take the best from both airlines," Ramaswamy said.

Last week, Air India said Vistara routes and schedule as well as the in-flight experience will continue, and the flights operated with Vistara planes will have the code 'AI2' post-merger.

The merger of the two full-service carriers is scheduled to be completed on November 12, following which Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

In response to a query, Ramaswamy said Air India expects to double its revenue from direct sales in the coming years.


Air India, Vistara, mergers and acquisitions

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

