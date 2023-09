By Ashutosh Joshi and Akshay Chinchalkar



Reliance Industries Ltd. fell for a fifth day, pushing India’s largest company by market valuation into oversold territory for the first time since March. Some investors may see that as a potential for a rebound, as has been the case when shares hit that technical level previously.



The stock dropped 0.7% to 2,339.50 rupees in provisional close on Monday, poised to breach its 200-day moving average.