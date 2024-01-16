Home / Companies / News / Mother Dairy expands milk portfolio with launch of buffalo milk variant

Mother Dairy expands milk portfolio with launch of buffalo milk variant

The company expects this segment to grow by 10 per cent year-on-year and achieve total volume sales of two lakh litres per day (LLPD) from the variant by March next year

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Dairy firm Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced the launch of a buffalo milk variant in its species-based milk portfolio. The milk supplier said it expects business from the variant to grow to Rs 500 crore in the next one year.

The milk, sourced from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, will be available in Delhi-NCR from this week at Rs 70 per litre. The variant will later be introduced to the Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra markets.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company expects this segment to grow by 10 per cent year-on-year and achieve total volume sales of two lakh litres per day (LLPD) from the variant by March next year.

Mother Dairy Buffalo Milk offers 6.5 per cent fat content and 9 per cent SNF (Solid Not Fat), giving it a creamier texture and rich taste profile. Furthermore, the new variant will consist of A2 protein.

“Mother Dairy is the leader in the dairy industry. We have been evaluating this particular category for some time. There is a separate consumer base for buffalo milk, which is growing because a lot of people are looking at high-fat milk and its benefits,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy.

The firm also plans to increase ad spend in the coming year, close to one per cent of the total turnover. It had posted net sales of Rs 14,500 crore in the last financial year.

The company currently has no plans to expand the new variant to special product categories. The firm, which launched cow milk in 2016, added cow milk dahi to its dahi portfolio in 2018.

“Maybe it was too early for the consumer to accept that product at that point in time. And hence, we will keep evaluating this path as it develops before we take the plunge,” Bandlish told Business Standard.

However, the company has a slew of product launches lined up for the coming year. “Dairy as an industry has a bright future going forward. We are constantly trying to innovate with new categories and products. We will be launching Greek yoghurt very soon,” he said.

The ice-cream category too will see expansion with the launch of 15 new variants, including tila kulfi by March, he added.

Talking about price hikes, Bandlish said the firm has no plans to hike milk prices in the short term.

Also Read

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as chief operating officer

Tomato prices spike in North India, Mother Dairy selling at Rs 259/kg

FSSAI clarifies addition of protein binders not permitted in milk, products

World Cup, IND vs PAK: Meeting mother Bumrah's top priority; watch video

L&T Technology retains full-year forecast after all units post Q3 growth

Ram mandir opening: GreenCell Mobility to deploy 150 e-buses in Ayodhya

REC Limited issues first Japanese Yen green bonds worth JPY 61.1 billion

Comfortable with OpenAI non-profit despite Altman ouster: Satya Nadella

ITC Ltd director David Robert Simpson resigns, effective January 30

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mother Dairymilk productionDairy farmersDairy industry

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story