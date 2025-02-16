Mother Dairy turnover may rise 15% to cross Rs 17K cr in FY25: MD Bandlish

Mother Dairy is likely to achieve 15 per cent growth in turnover this fiscal to more than Rs 17,000 crore on strong demand for its food products and expansion of production capacity as well as distribution network.

Besides fresh milk and other dairy products, Mother Dairy sells edible oils under 'Dhara' brand and horticulture (fresh and frozen fruits & vegetables) items under 'Safal' brand. It is the leading milk supplier in Delhi-NCR.

In an interview with PTI, Mother Dairy Managing Director Manish Bandlish noted that fiscal year 2024-25 marks a momentous milestone for the company as it completed 50th year of inception.

"We are poised to conclude the year with an impressive growth of approximately 15 per cent, achieving a turnover exceeding Rs 17,000 crore," Bandlish said.

In 2023-24, Mother Dairy had achieved a turnover of Rs 15,037 crore. Dairy business contributed about 75 per cent to the total annual revenue.

"This strong performance is a testament to our strategic initiatives -- ? expanding our national presence beyond Delhi-NCR, strengthening our reach through new-age distribution channels, scaling up manufacturing capacities, and enriching our portfolio with exciting new product launches to engage and delight consumers," Bandlish said.

For capacity expansion, Mother Dairy is setting up a mega milk processing plant in Nagpur, Maharashtra with an estimated investment of over Rs 500 crore. This new facility is expected to be commissioned by 2026 and will serve the markets of central and southern regions.

In horticulture business, Mother Dairy laid foundation stone for two integrated fruits & vegetables processing facilities -- one in Itola, Vadodara, Gujarat and the other in Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.

The two greenfield plants, which will be operated under 'Safal' brand, are being established with an estimated cumulative outlay of over Rs 350 crore.

The facilities will produce pulp and concentrates for a variety of products, including tomato and various fruits such as mango, guava, banana, and pomegranate, along with producing frozen french fries for domestic and international markets.

During the current fiscal year, Mother Dairy has launched more than 30 new products across varied categories.

Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974. It is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It was established under the initiative of 'Operation Flood', the world's biggest dairy development program launched to make India a milk-sufficient nation.

Mother Dairy has nine company-owned milk processing plants and four facilities for horticulture business. The company has 16 associated plants for edible oils.

Mother Dairy also has entered into bread and bakery segment.