Q3 results: Asian Paints, WeWork India, Vodafone Idea, 56 others on Jan 27
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Tata Consumer Products, Vishal Mega Mart, Sumitomo Chemical, Prime Focus, and Ramkrishna Forgings are also to release their October-December earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Vodafone Idea, Vishal Mega Mart, Sumitomo Chemical India, Prime Focus, Ramkrishna Forgings, WeWork India Management, and Raymond Lifestyle are among 59 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Sunteck Realty, Vaibhav Global, RPG Life Sciences, Raymond Realty, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tips Films, Marico, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, and Mahindra Logistics.
Axis Bank Q3 profit rises 3%
Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private lender, reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹6,490 crore for Q3FY26, driven by modest growth in net interest and other income, along with a slight increase in loan loss provisions.
Net interest income (NII) rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,287 crore, despite robust loan growth of 14 per cent. Other income grew 4 per cent to ₹6,226 crore, weighed down by a sharp fall in trading income. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) declined 9 bps to 3.64 per cent.
Also Read
Fresh slippages rose 5.6 per cent sequentially to ₹6,007 crore, largely from retail loans (₹5,472 crore). Adjusted for technical impacts, gross slippages stood at ₹4,308 crore and net slippages at ₹2,685 crore. Loan loss provisions increased to ₹2,307 crore from ₹2,133 crore in Q2FY26.
Market overview for January 27
Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a positive note on Tuesday, as investors await the formal announcement of the India-European Union (EU) free-trade agreement (FTA).
This week, markets will track key developments, including the India-US trade deal, the Union Budget 2026, the US Federal Reserve meeting, Q3 earnings, and geopolitical developments over Greenland.
The Indian stock market was closed on Monday, January 26, for Republic Day.
Asian markets showed mixed movements as US President Donald Trump revived tariff concerns on South Korea.
In the US, equities closed higher on Monday, with investors focusing on upcoming mega-cap earnings and a Fed policy update.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 27
- Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd
- Alldigi Tech Ltd
- Apt Packaging Ltd
- Arex Industries Ltd
- Asian Paints Ltd
- Asutosh Enterprise Ltd
- Aditya Vision Ltd
- Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
- Bikaji Foods International Ltd
- Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd
- Bondada Engineering Ltd
- Carnation Industries Ltd
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
- CMX Holdings Ltd
- D & H India Ltd-$
- Dodla Dairy Ltd
- Dynamic Cables Ltd
- Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
- Gem Aromatics Ltd
- Gopal Snacks Ltd
- Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
- Vodafone Idea Ltd
- India Finsec Ltd
- International Gemmological Institute India Ltd
- Kaiser Corporation Ltd
- Kisan Mouldings Ltd-$
- Lexoraa Industries Ltd
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd
- Marico Ltd
- Metro Brands Ltd
- Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
- NESCO Ltd
- Nila Infrastructures Ltd
- Omax Autos Ltd
- Orient Bell Ltd-$
- Paushak Ltd
- PC Jeweller Ltd
- Prime Focus Ltd
- PH Capital Ltd
- Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
- Raymond Ltd
- Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
- Raymond Realty Ltd
- Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
- Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
- RPG Life Sciences Ltd
- Sambhaav Media Ltd
- Share India Securities Ltd
- Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
- Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
- Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd
- Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
- Sunteck Realty Ltd
- Tata Consumer Products Ltd
- Tips Films Ltd
- T Spiritual World Ltd
- Vaibhav Global Ltd
- Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
- WeWork India Management Ltd
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 8:39 AM IST