Q3 results: Asian Paints, WeWork India, Vodafone Idea, 56 others on Jan 27

Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Vodafone Idea, Vishal Mega Mart, Sumitomo Chemical India, Prime Focus, Ramkrishna Forgings, WeWork India Management, and Raymond Lifestyle are among 59 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Sunteck Realty, Vaibhav Global, RPG Life Sciences, Raymond Realty, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tips Films, Marico, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, and Mahindra Logistics.

Axis Bank Q3 profit rises 3%

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private lender, reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹6,490 crore for Q3FY26, driven by modest growth in net interest and other income, along with a slight increase in loan loss provisions.

Net interest income (NII) rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,287 crore, despite robust loan growth of 14 per cent. Other income grew 4 per cent to ₹6,226 crore, weighed down by a sharp fall in trading income. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) declined 9 bps to 3.64 per cent.

Fresh slippages rose 5.6 per cent sequentially to ₹6,007 crore, largely from retail loans (₹5,472 crore). Adjusted for technical impacts, gross slippages stood at ₹4,308 crore and net slippages at ₹2,685 crore. Loan loss provisions increased to ₹2,307 crore from ₹2,133 crore in Q2FY26.

Market overview for January 27

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a positive note on Tuesday, as investors await the formal announcement of the India-European Union (EU) free-trade agreement (FTA).

This week, markets will track key developments, including the India-US trade deal, the Union Budget 2026, the US Federal Reserve meeting, Q3 earnings, and geopolitical developments over Greenland.

The Indian stock market was closed on Monday, January 26, for Republic Day.

Asian markets showed mixed movements as US President Donald Trump revived tariff concerns on South Korea.

In the US, equities closed higher on Monday, with investors focusing on upcoming mega-cap earnings and a Fed policy update.

