Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Once the basis of allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public offering can check the KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status on the websites of the NSE and Skyline Financial Services

KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the KRM Ayurveda IPO is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, January 24, 2026, receiving strong participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 74.27 times.

Here's how to check KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status online — direct links

Once the basis of allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public offering can check the KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar to the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status directly: 

KRM Ayurveda IPO details

The ₹77.49-crore public offering of KRM Ayurveda comprised an entirely fresh issue of 5.7 million equity shares. The issue did not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
 
 
The KRM Ayurveda IPO was offered at a price band of ₹128–135 with a lot size of 1,000 shares. It was available for subscription from Wednesday, January 22, to Friday, January 24, 2026.
 
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure for the construction and development of telemedicine operational facilities, purchase of CRM software and hardware infrastructure, human resources, repayment/prepayment of loans, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Walmart, Tiger Global to offload stakes worth ₹10k cr in PhonePe IPO

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, January 23, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 770 pts; Nifty at 25,049; Adani group shares slip up to 14%

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

IPO calendar: Shadowfax Technologies to list, SMEs to keep investors busy

Shadowfax Technologies IPO

Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment today; Here's how to check status, GMP

SpaceX, Elon Musk

Elon Musk's SpaceX lines up four Wall Street banks for mega 2026 IPO

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP

Shadowfax Technologies IPO closes today; subscription lags at 65%, GMP flat

KRM Ayurveda IPO GMP, listing estimates

The unlisted shares of KRM Ayurveda continued to command a strong premium in the grey market on Tuesday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company’s shares were trading at around ₹154 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹19, or 14.07 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price.
 
Shares of KRM Ayurveda are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Current grey market trends indicate a strong listing for the company’s shares.
 
If the current GMP trend holds, the shares may deliver returns of over 14 per cent on listing. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of actual market performance.
 

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Pride Hotels secures Sebi's approval to raise ₹1,000 crore via IPO

phonepe

Walmart, Tiger Global to offload stakes worth ₹10k cr in PhonePe IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Shadowfax IPO sees nearly 60% subscription on second day

initial public offerings, IPO

Offer for sale-heavy market listings unlock fresh money for luxury realtypremium

PhonePe

Walmart-backed payments major PhonePe gets Sebi approval for IPO

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP SME IPO NSE SME platform IPO listing time IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIMD Weather Update TodayIndia EU FTADonald Trump South Korea Tariffs HikeBudget 2026