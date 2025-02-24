Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / MPGIS 2025: SECI commits Rs 2,500 cr investment in Madhya Pradesh

MPGIS 2025: SECI commits Rs 2,500 cr investment in Madhya Pradesh

SECI has signed an MoU with MP government for setting up a 200 MW solar project in Dhar under the CPSU Scheme and a 1,000 MWh Battery Storage Project in the state

solar energy, solar, solar panel
The 200 MW solar project is part of a 500 MW Agreement, executed in 2023 with MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) for 25 years. | Representative Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday said it will invest Rs 2,500 crore phase-wise in renewable energy projects in Madhya Pradesh.

SECI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Madhya Pradesh government for setting up a 200 MW solar project in Dhar under the CPSU Scheme and a 1,000 MWh Battery Storage Project in the state, a company statement said.  ALSO READ: Gautam Adani pledges to invest Rs 1.1 trn across sectors in Madhya Pradesh

The MoU was signed at the two-day Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal.

The agreement was signed by Sivakumar V Vepakomma, Director (Power Systems) SECI and Manu Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary (NRE).

The 200 MW solar project is part of a 500 MW Agreement, executed in 2023 with MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) for 25 years under which SECI will supply the electricity to the state.

The corporation has proposed a phase-wise capital expenditure of Rs 2,500 crore for the expansion and development of renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh.

The summit was attended by various stakeholders of the central government and representatives of various countries and states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Panchshil Realty affiliate buys land parcels worth Rs 615 cr in Navi Mumbai

Starbucks to layoff 1,100 corporate employees as coffee chain streamlines

LG Corp Chairman Koo visits India ahead of local subsidiary's IPO

LIC gets GST demand notice of Rs 57.2 crore for excess ITC availed

Ireda gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via QIP

Topics :Solar Energy Corporation of IndiaMadhya Pradesh Global Investors SummitMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story