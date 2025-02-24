Ireda gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via QIP

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IREDA
As per the notice, the company anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate various avenues, for which it requires capital. | Photo Source: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
State-owned Ireda has got shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

All the resolutions as mentioned in the notice for the EGM have been duly approved and passed by the shareholders as a special resolution with requisite majority, a BSE filing said.

As per the notice, the company anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate various avenues, for which it requires capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

