Panchshil Realty affiliate buys land parcels worth Rs 615 cr in Navi Mumbai

Gramercy Info Park Private Limited, a firm affiliated with Panchshil Realty—a Pune-based realtor—bought land parcels worth Rs 614.99 crore in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area.

The two land parcels together span an area of about 47.51 acres (equivalent to 192,327 square metres, 2.1 million square feet—msf) and are located near Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Trans Thane Creek (TTC), with proximity to both Mumbai and Thane.

The firm signed deeds of transfer with the sellers—Savitriben Tulsidas Mehta and others—on February 11, 2025. The transactions incurred a stamp duty of Rs 30.8 crore and registration fees of Rs 60,000.

Besides, the TTC industrial area has witnessed a property price appreciation of 9.05 per cent in the last year, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence. Property prices in the area hover around Rs 20,465 as of December 2024.