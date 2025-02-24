LIC gets GST demand notice of Rs 57.2 crore for excess ITC availed

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 57.2 crore on it for excess Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed for the financial year 2020-21.

The company has received a communication/demand order on Monday from Assistant Commissioner, Delhi regarding excess ITC availed, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The financial impact of the demand is to the extent of the GST (Rs 31,04,35,201), Interest (Rs 23,13,21,002) and Penalty (Rs 3,10,43,519), it said.

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

