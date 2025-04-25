Home / Companies / News / RBL Bank Q4 results: Net profit tanks 81% to ₹69 cr as provisions spike

RBL Bank Q4 results: Net profit tanks 81% to ₹69 cr as provisions spike

Interest income grew to Rs 3,476 crore during the period under review, from Rs 3,339 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

RBL Bank
Net NPAs also came down to 0.29 per cent of the advances from 0.74 per cent at the end of 2024. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
RBL Bank on Friday reported an 81 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 69 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25 on an increase in provisions.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 353 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 4,476 crore as against Rs 4,215 crore a year ago, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 3,476 crore during the period under review, from Rs 3,339 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality side, the bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) dropped to 2.6 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2025, from 2.65 per cent by the end of March 2024.

Net NPAs also came down to 0.29 per cent of the advances from 0.74 per cent at the end of 2024.

However, provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 785 crore compared to Rs 414 crore a year ago.

During the financial year 2024-25, the bank's net profit almost halved to Rs 695 crore as against Rs 1,168 crore in the previous year. The total income increased to Rs 17,845 crore during the financial year as against Rs 15,437 crore in the previous year.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share or 10 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

