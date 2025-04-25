Samsung India to invest Rs 1,000 crore to expand Sriperumbudur unit

Samsung India is all set to invest around Rs 1,000 crore to expand its unit at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The unit's operations were hit by multiple employee strikes in the past seven months.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government also announced a plan to set up an exclusive Taiwanese industrial park in Chennai that will target investments of Rs 10,000 crore from Taiwanese companies in sectors like electronic components, technical textiles, and footwear components, creating employment potential for 20,000 jobs.

“Samsung will make an additional investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the existing facility in Sriperumbudur, creating 100 more jobs, reinforcing their faith in the labour force of Tamil Nadu,” state industries minister TRB Rajaa said on social media. The unit, which makes refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines, accounts for a fifth of the South Korean electronics manufacturer's $12 billion in Indian sales.

Late last year, the unit witnessed a 37-day strike that partially disrupted Samsung’s production. In February this year, another month-long strike by the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) at Samsung India’s manufacturing unit affected its operations. CITU demanded the withdrawal of the suspension of its 23 employees.

Some 600 workers of SIWU have been protesting within the premises of Samsung India Electronics in Sriperumbudur since February 5, after the management suspended three office-bearers of the union, backed by CITU. According to a management source, it all started when a group of employees tried to forcefully meet a top official at the unit, which resulted in disciplinary action. Later, 20 more employees were suspended.

The government is planning to set up separate desks for its investment agency Guidance in the United States, Germany, South Korea, and Vietnam to provide direct support services to investors from these countries.

Also Read

A mini TIDEL Park will be set up in the industrially backward Nagapattinam district to create jobs for 600 people in the information technology sector. A SIPCOT industrial park will be developed on 450 acres in Chinnasalem taluk, Kallakurichi district, attracting an investment of Rs 650 crore and creating 9,000 new jobs.

A SIPCOT industrial park will also be developed in Sankarankovil taluk over an area of about 150 acres, attracting an investment of Rs 300 crore in Tenkasi district and creating 3,000 new jobs. With a view to promoting industrial development in Sivagangai district, a SIPCOT industrial park will be set up in Karaikudi taluk over an area of about 100 acres, attracting investments of Rs 200 crore and creating 2,000 new jobs. In Vellore district, a SIPCOT industrial park will be set up in Katpadi taluk, covering an area of about 250 acres, attracting investments of Rs 500 crore and creating 5,000 new jobs.

A non-leather footwear manufacturing park will be established in Natrampalli taluk, Tirupattur district, on 125 acres of land, which would attract an investment of Rs 250 crore and generate 2,500 new jobs, especially for women, the government said in a statement. To develop the districts of Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi into textile and apparel manufacturing hubs, Plug & Play facilities named SIPCOT Tex Parks will be established in these districts in collaboration with textile industry associations.

To meet the accommodation needs of industrial workers in the Pillaipakkam, Oragadam, and Vallam Vadagal industrial estates in Kancheepuram district, 2,000-bedded industrial housing facilities will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore.