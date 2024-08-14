MTNL board approves 10-year service pact, share-sale proposal with BSNL

The MTNL board has approved a service agreement with BSNL for a period of ten years, and also a slew of other proposals, including share-sale in overseas subsidiary Mahanagar Telephone (Mauritius).

The board, during its meeting, has also approved sale of shares of MTNL in MTNL STPI IT Services Ltd or MSITS, according to regulatory filing by MTNL.

The board "accorded its approval to enter into a service agreement between BSNL and MTNL for a period of 10 years or unless it is revoked earlier by giving a notice of six months or extended by mutual consent between the parties, subject to approval of the said service agreement by Department of Telecom / Ministry of Company Affairs ," it said.