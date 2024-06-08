Mumbai's first Metro line completes 10 years, makes 1.1 million trips

Mumbai's first Metro line from Versova to Ghatkopar completed 10 years of operations on Saturday, having made 11 lakh trips with 99 per cent punctuality.

The Mumbai Metro One, promoted by Reliance Infrastructure, was flagged off on June 8, 2014, marking the start of the Metro services in the city, which relied heavily on local trains.

"We are extremely happy to reach the milestone of providing a delightful customer experience to 970 million commuters in the last 10 years of our journey. We appreciate the overwhelming affection provided to us by Mumbaikars, who helped us become a lifeline in the Versova- Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor," the Mumbai Metro One said in a statement.

According to commuters, the Metro service not only reduced their travel time by half but has taken the load off the perennially crowded local trains in the metropolis and is an environment-friendly travel option.



People should celebrate 10 years of Mumbai Metro. The service has made travel convenient and easy. It would be great once other corridors in the city become operational," a commuter said.

The 12-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor has 12 stations, starting from Versova in the western suburbs to the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar.

Prasad Keluskar, sales manager of the Andheri Metro station, said, We don't feel like it has been ten years. The number of commuters has increased, and the service has just eased the commute of travellers, cutting the travel time and rescuing them from traffic in the city.

Around 4.5 lakh commuters travel on weekdays by Mumbai Metro One, which operates 418 trips daily, with a frequency of approximately 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours.