Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor recalls select units of iQube electric two-wheeler for inspection

TVS Motor recalls select units of iQube electric two-wheeler for inspection

The company will also carry out any rectification, if required, on affected scooters at zero cost to the customer, the firm said

TVS Group
The company or its dealer partners will individually contact customers, TVS Motor said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it is recalling a select set of iQube electric two-wheeler units for a "proactive inspection".

The company will inspect the bridge tube of units that were manufactured between July 10, 2023 and September 9, 2023 to ensure that the vehicle's ride handling is good over extended usage, it said in a statement.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company will also carry out any rectification, if required, on affected scooters at zero cost to the customer, it added.

The company or its dealer partners will individually contact customers, TVS Motor said.

Also Read

TVS Motor stock rises 6% after Q4 results meet street estimates

TVS Motor launches new TVS iQube e-scooter; price starts from Rs 94,999

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

Microsoft introduces 'Recall' for Windows on Copilot Plus PC: What is it?

TVS Motor launches new variant TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.34 lakh

USFDA issues Form 483 with four observations to Dr Reddy's API unit

Torrent Group market capitalisation doubles to $20 billlion in one year

Tata-owned British icon JLR is out for hunt with models assembled in India

WisdomNext to push generative AI play for Tata Consultancy Services

Toyota Kirloskar Motor looks to expand used car business across key cities

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :automobile industryTVS MotorElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story