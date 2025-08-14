Infosys fined over ₹66 lakh in Singapore for delay in GST payment

IT major Infosys Ltd has been slapped with a penalty of SGD 97,035.90 (over ₹66 lakh) by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) for alleged delays in Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment for the April–June 2025 period, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm said it received the order from the Singapore tax authority at 9:30 am IST on Wednesday. The company clarified that the penalty relates to GST obligations in Singapore and does not have any material impact on its financial position, operations, or other activities.

JV with Telstra in Australia

As part of the pact, Infosys will acquire a 75 per cent stake in Versent Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra delivering cloud and digital transformation, for Australian dollar 233.25 million (about ₹1,300 crore). Telstra will retain the remaining 25 per cent shareholding. Infosys will have operational control over the entity. The Bengaluru-based company said the partnership will accelerate its AI-led strategy and deliver advanced cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses. The IT major's stock gained as much as 1.82 per cent during intraday trade to ₹1,452.50, its biggest single-day rise since July 15, before easing to ₹1451.95 at 1:00 pm, up 1.8 per cent on the BSE.