Muthoot Microfin Q2 profit halves to Rs 30.5 crore, NII down 13%

Muthoot Microfin Ltd’s net profit fell 50.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26). However, profit rose sequentially from Rs 6.2 crore reported in the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), the microfinance lender said in a statement.

Net interest income (NII) declined 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 345.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, NII was up 0.9 per cent from Rs 342.3 crore in Q1 FY26.

The lender’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) showed flat growth of 0.3 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 12,558 crore as of September 2025. Sequentially, GLP rose 2.5 per cent from Rs 12,252 crore at the end of June 2025.